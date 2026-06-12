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Palestine Action activists will be sentenced as terrorists over Elbit raid

More than 70 protestors arrested outside court on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation

June 12, 2026 15:53
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(Illustrative) Protesters outside Woolwich Crown Court, London, on June 12, 2026, ahead of a hearing where Palestine Action activists are due to be sentenced over a break-in at the UK base of an Israel-based defence firm, Elbit Systems (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read

Palestine Action activists who caused an estimated £1.2 million of damage at an Israeli firm’s UK factory will be sentenced for carrying out an “act of terrorism”, a judge has ruled.

Mr Justice Johnson told Woolwich Crown Court the damage done was “not trivial or minor” and the aim of the raid was to either stop Elbit operating or “cause the government to prevent it operating”.

Fatema Rajwani, Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner and Leona Kamio were convicted of criminal damage last month in relation to a break-in at the Elbit factory in Filton, near Bristol, in August 2024.

Simon Robinson, a security manager for the Israeli-based defence firm, told the court at the sentencing hearing that the estimated cost of the damage caused by the group, who took sledgehammers to equipment, was £1.2 million.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Palestine Action

Elbit

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