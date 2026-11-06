Palantir set to extend NHS contract despite BDS pressure

The UK will reportedly extend US data company Palantir’s contract with the NHS despite calls to end the relationship due to the firm’s ties to the IDF.

Palantir, which provides data management software to the health service, has had a £330 million contract since 2023, and a two-year extension is due to be reviewed next March.

The extension, though, has become the target of political pressure from pro-Palestine activists who object to the involvement of the firm, which also provides AI services and data analysis to the IDF, in the British public sector.

Earlier in the year, former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “Palantir is obviously a very big and very powerful company. [It is] at the cutting edge of high tech - the use of high tech in military and civilian purposes, the use of data in pharmaceutical research and the use of data, people's personal data in military activities as well.