Become a Member
UK

Ofcom urged to act after terrorist on TV show calls suicide bombing ‘God’s destiny’

Regulator claims it is powerless to control output of Al-Hiwar channel

June 19, 2026 17:13
6964cd02b20e39cb528aad538912fd1e.jpg
Al-Hiwar co-founder and chairman Azzam Tamimi

By

Mark Wood

4 min read

Ofcom has been urged to take action against a television channel on which a convicted terrorist said a suicide bombing which killed civilians was “God’s destiny”.

Al-Hiwar TV has also given a platform to a guest who claimed Israel was to blame for the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green earlier this year.

The channel broadcasts on YouTube and holds a licence with Ofcom, which claims it is unable to restrict Al-Hiwar output under current rules.

Jewish leaders and politicians have urged any “loophole” to be closed so the regulator has the powers to act.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Ofcom

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper