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Now under-fire UK channel airs matzah blood libel - but Ofcom still insist ‘We can’t do anything’

Jewish leaders call for government to step in against Al-Hiwar TV after it was previously exposed by JC for broadcasting pro-terror extremism

July 3, 2026 19:16
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Dr Mona Sobhy on Al-Hiwar

By

Mark Wood

4 min read

The lie that Jews use the blood of murdered children to make matzah has been aired by a UK-based channel already under fire for broadcasting pro-terror extremism.

Jewish leaders have now called for the authorities to act against London-based Al-Hiwar TV.

Ofcom claims it is unable to step in even though the channel holds a licence with it, and despite the Government insisting the media watchdog has “strong enforcement powers”.

The JC has previously reported how Al-Hiwar broadcast a programme in which a convicted terrorist said a suicide bombing which killed civilians was “God’s destiny”.

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