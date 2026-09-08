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‘I’m not flirtatious… I don’t get it,’ says Nigella Lawson ahead of Bake Off debut

The beloved TV host joked that she had reached the ‘Old Ma Lawson stage in life’

September 8, 2026 12:11
Nigella.jpg
Nigella Lawson attends Australian Fashion Week 2025 on May 13, 2025, in Sydney, Australia (Getty Images)

By

Ella Bloom

1 min read
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Nigella Lawson has insisted that she is not “coquettish” or “flirtatious” ahead of her debut on The Great British Bake Off later this month.

Lawson has long been famed for what some viewers have suggested were examples of innuendo or double entendre in her previous highly-rated cooking shows.

However, she claimed these comments have no hidden meaning, adding that she is “embarrassed” by the accusation.

“I’m not flirtatious. The idea of being coquettish appals me,” she told The Times.

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Topics:

Nigella Lawson

TV

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