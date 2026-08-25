Nigella wears zip-up jumpsuit in first appearance on Bake Off

Nigella, 66, replaces Prue Leith in the new series which will be broadcast next month.

The trailer opens with celebrity chef Hollywood approaching the camera with a fork as he says, “Ooh, go on, then.”

Hollywood is then joined by comedian Fielding, who intercepts his fork and says, “Not so fast, blue eyes.”

This Morning presenter Hammond approaches the camera with her own fork, saying: “ Ladies first”.

Nigella can be heard clearing her throat before nudging past her colleagues and pushing her face right up to the camera, showing off her own fork.

The trailer concludes with the words: “THE BAKE IS BACK.”

Nigella was recently confirmed as GBBO’s newest judge following Dame Prue Leith’s announcement in January that she would be stepping down following nine series on the show.

Leith appeared on This Morning full of praise for her replacement, saying: “She knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Nigella said on Instagram that she was “a bit nervous, very excited, and extremely happy” ahead of her debut, but has “loved every minute” of her time on the show, which wrapped up filming earlier this month.

She thanked her co-stars, saying: “You three plus cake: talk about the dream job!”

Nigella attends Australian Fashion Week 2025 on May 13, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images)

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The Oxford graduate spent the early years of her career in journalism, becoming deputy literary editor of The Sunday Times in 1986.

She broke on to the cookery scene in 1998 when her first book, How to Eat, which became a best-seller.

She won the British Book Award for Author of the Year following the release of her second book, How to be a Domestic Goddess, in 2000. Her TV debut came in 1999 on Channel 4 with Nigella Bites, and she has made numerous TV appearances – very often as a host – since. Nigella won the Fortnum & Mason TV Personality of the Year in 2016.

She was nominated for a BAFTA in the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moments category in 2021 for her pronounciation of microwave, which she pronounced mee-crow-wah-vay during an episode of Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat.

Though Nigella was not brought up observing kashrut, she described her family as “totally, culturally, Jewish – from cooking too much, to feeding anyone the moment they walk through the door, and giving them things to take home.”

Accompanying her mother’s braised chicken recipe in Nigella Kitchen is a note that the recipe serves four - or eight gentiles.