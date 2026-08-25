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Nigella wears zip-up jumpsuit in first appearance on Bake Off

TV cook lights up the trailer for the new series which will be on our TV screens in September

August 25, 2026 19:30
GettyImages-506113198.jpg
Nigella Lawson poses during a Business Chicks function at Westin Hotel on January 22, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

By

Lucy Pollock

2 min read
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Fans of The Great British Bake Off (GBBO) have been given a sneak preview of Nigella Lawson making her debut on the show.

The glamorous TV cook causes a stir in the trailer for the new series alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood and presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Wearing a fetching purple zip-up jumpsuit with matching eyeliner, she bursts in front of the camera brandishing a fork.

The official trailer for series 17 of Bake Off was released on Channel 4’s social media channels on Tuesday.

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Topics:

Nigella Lawson

Great British Bake Off

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