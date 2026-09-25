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‘No proceedings’ against Iranian man arrested over alleged attempt to enter British nuclear submarine base

A 31-year-old Romanian woman was also arrested during the incident, whom prosecutors had already declined to bring proceedings against

September 25, 2026 10:54
Copy of GettyImages-2203248049.jpg
HMS Artful, an Astute-class nuclear-powered fleet submarine, is manoeuvred at HMNB Clyde on March 04, 2025 in Faslane, Scotland (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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Prosecutors say no proceedings will be taken against an Iranian man following an incident in which two people allegedly tried to enter the Faslane naval base.

A 34-year-old man from Iran and a 31-year-old woman from Romania were arrested following the incident on March 19.

Prosecutors have also confirmed they decided not to bring proceedings against the woman at an earlier stage, in April.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has now said that the 34-year-old will have no proceedings brought against him “at this time”.

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Topics:

Scotland

Iran

British army

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