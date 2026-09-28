Nicholas Hytner defends Maureen Lipman and Tracy-Ann Oberman over ‘purity test’ protests

Celebrated director Nicholas Hytner, the former director of the National Theatre, has come to the defence of Dame Maureen Lipman amid concerns for her safety as she has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Palestine activists.

Hytner, who is Jewish, shared his worry over Lipman’s recent claims that she had to hire security for her recent tour after “bigots” in Aberdeen tried to get her performance of Allegra cancelled.

In one incident, a local branch of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign distributed a flier that featured an image of Lipman complete with a pitchfork and devil horns, labelling her “an open supporter of the settler-colonial, apartheid state of Israel, which continues to commit genocide, and is ethnically cleansing the West Bank”.

Lipman has previously been open about the struggles surrounding her safety as a Jewish woman, stating in June that she had been “forced by government inaction on antisemitism” to increase her personal protection.