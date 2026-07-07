New programme to help UK teachers tackle antisemitism to launch in November

A government-backed programme to help educators counter antisemitism in schools and across the country is to go live in the autumn.
A four-part online module produced by the Tackling Antisemitism in Education initiative, which is funded by the Department for Education, will be freely available to institutions from November 1.
Ranging from the history of Jews in the UK to practical tools to deal with classroom prejudice, the scheme will also include networks for teachers to share best practice.
At a launch in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Baroness Berger, vice-chair of the All Party-Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism, said: “We can send a very clear message that anti-Jewish hatred has no place in our schools, our colleges and our universities or anywhere in our society.”
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All Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism