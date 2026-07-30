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Award-winning director Mike Leigh says next film will be his last after health struggles

Leigh was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that causes chronic pain and weakness last year

July 30, 2026 12:19
Leigh.jpg
English screenwriter, producer and director Mike Leigh at the Cinematheque Française in Paris on March 27, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Gabrielle Apfel

1 min read
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Award-winning director Mike Leigh has announced that his upcoming film will likely be the last he will ever make.

He made the revelation at a Golden Globes-hosted roundtable meeting in London earlier this week.

The subject of the meeting was his new drama, Tender Loving Care, which is set to be released in the autumn.

However, Leigh said that, due to his health, directing another film would be “very difficult” and is “not going to be possible”.

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Topics:

Film

Health

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