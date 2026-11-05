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Met settles claim by pro-Palestine activist over terror arrest

Tej Singh Bhandal, who is involved in the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said the arrest made him feel ‘like the tabloid newspaper stereotype of a person of colour’

November 5, 2026 11:21
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Met Police officer (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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The Metropolitan Police has settled a claim brought by a 68-year-old pro-Palestinian activist who said he was “treated like a criminal” when he was arrested under anti-terrorism legislation earlier this year.

Tej Singh Bhandal was returning to the UK on Eurostar when he was pulled from a queue by police at St Pancras International.

He was arrested under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000 after refusing to give authorities the PIN code to his mobile phone.

Schedule 7 allows specified border officers to stop, search and question individuals within border areas without requiring reasonable suspicion.

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Topics:

Metropolitan Police

Police

Pro-Palestine protests

Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Counter-terrorism

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