Men deny arson attack on synagogue

Two men have denied an arson attack on synagogue.

Dominic Charles-Turner, 31, and Moses Edwards, 45, are accused of setting fire to East London Synagogue in Nelson Street, Whitechapel on May 5.

It is alleged there were two explosions followed by fire at the entrance and gates of the synagogue, which had been closed since 2020 but still displayed Jewish symbols.

London Fire Brigade were called at 5.11am within minutes of the attack by two people wearing tracksuits with hoods up.