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Meet Mr Strong, Britain’s Jewish powerlifting champion

Synagogue-goer Craig Strong of Chigwell, Essex, took up the sport four years ago as a hobby – and now he’s a local Samson

June 12, 2026 15:05
Euro Masters 3.jpg
Craig Strong at the European Masters

By

Lianne Kolirin

3 min read

Milestone birthdays often inspire people to make changes in their lives but few go as far as Craig Strong.

When he turned 40 four years ago, the father-of-two didn’t splash out on an expensive sports car or luxury holiday. Instead, the management consultant from Chigwell took up a new hobby which required some heavy lifting. Literally.

“I knew some people who did powerlifting so thought I’d give it a go,” he told the JC. “I've always been quite strong and it looked quite interesting so I thought I'd set myself a bit of a challenge.”

It turns out he’s not just Strong by name, but nature too. Last weekend - only four years after initially trying the sport - he came first in the British Masters Powerlifting Championships in Edinburgh.

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