Meet Mr Strong, Britain’s Jewish powerlifting champion

For the uninitiated, power lifting is a strength sport focussed on three lifts: the squat, the bench press and the deadlift. The aim is to lift as much as possible across all three.

In all, Strong lifted 660kg comprising 227.5kg for squat, 155kg for bench press and 277.5kg for deadlift. Not only did he win the title, but he broke the English.

Craig Strong on the podium at the British Masters

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One might expect ‘Strong’ to be a sporting stage name but that’s not the case: his great-grandparents anglicised the surname after arriving from the Netherlands in the early 20th century.

“It was ‘De Machtige’ which is Dutch for ‘the mighty’. I guess it was written in the stars,” he laughed.

Strong, a member of Chigwell Synagogue, said he first went to the gym with his father aged 14. “I've always been consistent in going to the gym, always enjoyed it,” he said, adding that he is also a 2nd degree black belt in jujitsu. “It's a passion of mine.”

Part of what made him take up powerlifting is the “inclusive” nature, he said. “When you compete, you're competing against your own kind of age so it makes the competition a bit more realistic and fair.”

Craig Strong at the British Masters

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Strong, who competes in the 83 kg class, has obviously worked extremely hard to achieve this impressive title.

“I spent the last few years competing in the small divisional competitions, getting stronger and having proper coaching and investing in myself. I wanted to be the best I could be,” he said.

This has involved following a strict diet and strength training regime. “I naturally sit above my weight class, so in simple terms you have to diet down to make sure you're not too heavy to compete,” he said.

“The further out from the competition you are, the more frequently you train, and as you get closer the priority is about recovery. I would typically start at five days training per week, drop down to four and when I'm about a month away, drop down to three days a week.”

He will be representing Britain at the Commonwealth Championships in Canada in September, and again at the World Powerlifting Championships in Reno, Nevada, in October.

“My next goal is to beat the British record which I think is very doable, and then to try and push my rankings internationally,” he said.

Like many athletes competing for Britain, power lifting is self-funded. “Sometimes you receive a little bit of a discount on the equipment, like your team kit, but by and large it’s self-funded: flights, training, accommodation, competition entry. I call it an expensive hobby.”

Being self employed has allowed him to combine his work with his passion, although competing means time away from his wife Sarah, their 13-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, who attend JFS and Ilford Jewish Primary School respectively.

“It does sometimes feel it's a bit selfish to go away without them, but it's an honour as well,” he said.

His wife doesn’t seem to mind as it was she who first contacted the JC about his crowning glory. “He’s been very dedicated and me and our two children are very proud of him,” she said.

Unfortunately they were unable to join him in Edinburgh due to prior commitments, so Strong was accompanied by his parents who also flew to Finland in February for the European Masters Powerlifting Championships.

“My parents were in the audience cheering me on - it was like being at sports day as a child with my mum screaming in the crowd!”

Strong certainly stands out in the community. “There's not many Jewish people doing this,” he said. “I'm aware of only a couple, and certainly no one in my friend group.”

He wholeheartedly recommends the sport for anyone interested. “It's important for everyone not only to be fit and healthy, but strong - the stronger you are, the longer you'll be around.

“It doesn't matter what your age is, what your weight class is, what your gender is,” he said.

“No one really cares who wins or loses, it's more about ‘did I beat myself?’ That’s my motivation: to become a better version of myself and set that example for my kids.”