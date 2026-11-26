“He will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court this morning.

“Officers attended the scene on Tuesday, 24 November, and spoke to a man in his 30s and a teenage girl who had both suffered minor injuries. Neither required hospital treatment.

“Local officers continue to conduct reassurance patrols in the area.

“Anyone with information about this incident or video footage that could assist the investigation is asked to either report it online or by calling police on 101, quoting CAD 6173/24NOV26.”

The Community Security Trust told the JC yesterday: “We are aware of this appalling incident in Stamford Hill and we commend Shomrim and the police for their swift action that led to an arrest. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police and CST.”

The leader of the Jewish Community Council (JCC) of Stamford Hill, Levi Schapiro said: “Last night’s incident is once again a stark reminder of the reality we are currently living in. There are so many similar incidents and repeated stories that go unseen and undocumented.

“Young Jewish children should not have to fear walking the streets at 7:30 in the evening. No child should feel unsafe simply going about their daily lives. These incidents are a stark reminder of the growing insecurity the community can feel at times.

“Our children deserve to feel safe, protected and free in the community they call home.”