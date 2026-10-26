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Man stormed into Jewish wedding on ‘hate spree’, court told

Joseph Nixon was found guilty of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment after the incident at Liverpool’s historic Adelphi Hotel

October 26, 2026 14:00
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The Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool (Photo-Google Street View)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A man who stormed into a Jewish wedding reception on a “hate spree” and shouted abuse at guests has been given a community order.

Joseph Nixon, 43, had returned to Liverpool’s historic Adelphi Hotel in the early hours of September 15 last year when he confronted Jack Surpree, who had been best man at the wedding, Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Louise Coe, prosecuting, said Mr Surpree left his brother’s wedding reception, in a function room of the hotel, with his teenage sister at about 12.45am and was in the reception area when he was approached by Nixon and another man.

Nixon, of Armagh, Northern Ireland, was said to have asked him whether he supported Palestine and then, after Mr Surpree ignored him, whether he supported Israel.

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Topics:

Courts

Jewish wedding

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