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Man who asked for ‘recipe for roasted synagogue’ spared jail

Michael Brown also suggested targeting synagogues and Jewish businesses with eggs and stink bombs

September 1, 2026 11:53
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Westminster Magistrates' Court (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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An unemployed man who posted on Facebook suggesting throwing eggs, fruit and stink bombs at synagogues and Jewish businesses has been spared jail.

Michael Brown, 45, responded to a post on the social media site with a suggestion to “target local synagogues and Jewish businesses”, and ended the message with the words: “Does anyone has [sic] a good recipe for roasted synagogue?”

In a police interview, Brown, from Newhaven, East Sussex, claimed his post was a “joke”, but pleaded guilty to sending by public communication network an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, District Judge Sam Goozee gave Brown an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for one year.

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