Man ‘punched Jewish woman pushing baby daughter in pram in Stamford Hill’, court hears

“The second complainant was pushing her baby daughter in a pram when, at approximately 1.36pm, the defendant punched her twice in the face without provocation before leaving the scene,” Ms Mitra said.

Shortly after, the defendant allegedly punched the third victim “three to four times” before running away.

All three victims were members of the Orthodox Jewish community, the court heard.

Siad entered not guilty pleas to the three charges.

A provisional trial date was fixed for December 11 at Stratford Magistrates’ Court.

Siad was also charged with a separate offence of grievous bodily harm with intent over an unrelated attack on another woman.

Magistrates told the defendant he would next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing in relation to this single charge.

Siad was remanded into custody at the end of the hearing.

The Metropolitan Police previously said officers were called at around 1.40pm on Monday after a suspect was detained by Shomrim after assaulting three women, who all suffered minor injuries.

Police patrols have been increased in the area in the wake of the assaults, and police have asked anyone with information to call 101 quoting the reference 3400/19OCT, or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.