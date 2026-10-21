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Man ‘punched Jewish woman pushing baby daughter in pram in Stamford Hill’, court hears

Abdisamad Siad appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with assaulting three Orthodox Jewish women

October 21, 2026 12:02
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By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A 33-year-old man accused of assaulting three Jewish women in Stamford Hill, north London, allegedly attacked one of the victims while she was pushing her baby in a pram, a court has heard.

Abdisamad Siad, of no fixed abode, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning charged with three counts of assault by beating.

Magistrates heard the alleged offences took place on Clapton Common on Monday, when a first victim reported being “slapped across the face” by a man at around 1.30pm, prosecutor Shubhangi Mitra told the court.

The man then “moved as though he was going to punch her” before running away.

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Topics:

Stamford Hill

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