Man charged after Jewish women ‘assaulted’ in Stamford Hill

A 33-year-old man is due to appear in court after three Jewish women were allegedly in Stamford Hill, north London, police have confirmed.

CCTV posted online by Shomrim appears to show a man running up to a woman before pausing briefly and then punching her twice.

Abdisamad Siad, 33, of Islington, north London, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating and is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 21.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 1.40pm on Monday after a suspect was detained by Shomrim after assaulting three women, who all suffered minor injuries.