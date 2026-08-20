Man charged with failing to disclose information after Heaton Park attack

A man has been charged with failing to disclose information in relation to the terror attack on the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October last year, and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

On Thursday, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said Iraqi national Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, 49, of St James Road, Higher Broughton, had been charged with failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

Hakim has been remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.