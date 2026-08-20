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Man charged with failing to disclose information after Heaton Park attack

Police said the charge against Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, an Iraqi national living in Greater Manchester, is ‘directly related to the terrorist attack’

August 20, 2026 16:34
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Armed police officers near Heaton Park synagogue on October 2, 2025, following the terror attack. (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read
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A man has been charged with failing to disclose information in relation to the terror attack on the Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester.

Worshippers Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby were killed when Jihad al-Shamie, 35, a Syrian-born British citizen, drove into the gates of the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in October last year, and then began attacking with a knife, wearing a fake suicide belt.

On Thursday, Counter Terrorism Policing North West said Iraqi national Hekmat Omar Ali Hakim, 49, of St James Road, Higher Broughton, had been charged with failing to disclose information regarding terrorist activity.

Hakim has been remanded in custody to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

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Topics:

Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

Crime

Police

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