Man charged with arson over fire at Golders Green memorial wall

A man has been charged with carrying out a suspected arson attack at a memorial wall in Golders Green, north London.
Ali Fallahi, 45, from Ilford, is accused of starting a fire at the site in Limes Avenue on April 27, sparking an investigation by counter-terrorism police.
He has been charged with arson and is due to face the charge for the first time at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
It is alleged that Fallahi “damaged by fire a memorial cabinet of a value unknown belonging to Miga Rally, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.
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