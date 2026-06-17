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Man charged with arson over fire at Golders Green memorial wall

Ali Fallahi is accused of trying to destroy the ‘peaceful place of remembrance’ dedicated to victims of Hamas and the Iranian regime

June 17, 2026 09:37
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A statement of solidarity with the Jewish community from Miga Rally pinned to a post beside the memorial wall on Limes Avenue in Golders Green, following a suspected arson attack at the site (PA)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

A man has been charged with carrying out a suspected arson attack at a memorial wall in Golders Green, north London.

Ali Fallahi, 45, from Ilford, is accused of starting a fire at the site in Limes Avenue on April 27, sparking an investigation by counter-terrorism police.

He has been charged with arson and is due to face the charge for the first time at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that Fallahi “damaged by fire a memorial cabinet of a value unknown belonging to Miga Rally, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged”.

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Topics:

Golders Green

Court and Crime

Courts

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