Man admits threatening to behead Jewish schoolchildren

A man has admitted threatening to “kill Jewish schoolchildren”.
Mohamed Ullah, 35, from Hackney, east London, made the remark to Avani Hari on February 13, threatening to “decapitate” the youngsters.
Ullah, who is in custody, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court to making a threat to kill, as well as racially aggravated harassment on the same day.
He has also admitted damaging a water dispenser and causing a flood at Homerton Hospital in Hackney that day.
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