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Man admits threatening to behead Jewish schoolchildren

Mohamed Ullah, 35, from Hackney, will be remanded in custody until sentencing

June 26, 2026 15:22
Screenshot 2026-05-18 at 10.51.21.jpeg
Screenshot of Ullah making the beheading threat (Image: X)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

A man has admitted threatening to “kill Jewish schoolchildren”.

Mohamed Ullah, 35, from Hackney, east London, made the remark to Avani Hari on February 13, threatening to “decapitate” the youngsters.

Ullah, who is in custody, pleaded guilty at Wood Green Crown Court to making a threat to kill, as well as racially aggravated harassment on the same day.

He has also admitted damaging a water dispenser and causing a flood at Homerton Hospital in Hackney that day.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

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