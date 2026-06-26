Man admits threatening to behead Jewish schoolchildren

Ullah first admitted the offences on June 5, but a judge imposed a reporting ban as he denied three assault allegations from the same day.

Reporting restrictions were lifted on Friday after Ullah pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman, Janet Chukwu, and prosecutors agreed to drop the other two assault charges.

Judge Daniel Fugallo ordered the probation service to make an assessment of dangerousness of Ullah, before his sentencing hearing on August 5.

Defence barrister Tom Kharran told Friday’s hearing: “The defendant at the time of the offending was about to be discharged as a patient from a mental institution, and he has been assessed as fit to plead.”

Ullah chewed his nails throughout Friday’s hearing, as he listened via videolink from HMP Pentonville.

He will be remanded in custody until sentencing.