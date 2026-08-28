Man accused of assisting Iranian spies faces trial after undercover drone sting

A man is facing trial for offering his services to Iranian intelligence after allegedly being caught storing what he was told was a drone in an undercover operation.

Vahid Aberi, 39, from Liverpool, is charged with engaging in conduct intended to assist a foreign intelligence service between December 17 2025 and July 16 2026.

The dual British-Iranian national appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday by video link from Wormwood Scrubs for a preliminary hearing before Justice Cheema-Grubb.

Setting out the allegation in court, prosecutor Joe Allman said the defendant had engaged in conduct to “materially assist” Iranian intelligence services in the UK, contrary to the National Security Act.