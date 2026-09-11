Man, 19, charged after allegedly giving Nazi salute outside synagogue

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence after was accused of giving a Nazi salute outside a synagogue, police said.

Kamil Mach is accused of making the gesture as worshippers were leaving a synagogue in Croxdale Road, Borehamwood, on May 9, Hertfordshire Police said.

He was arrested on May 22 and released on bail with conditions not to attend any synagogues in England and not to approach Croxdale Road.

Mach, of Holywell Road, Watford, will appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 16, the force said.