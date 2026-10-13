Mahmood announces public inquiry into Manchester synagogue attack deaths

The attack took place on Yom Kippur – the holiest day of the year for Jews.

Ms Mahmood said: “In recent days, we marked the first anniversary of the terror attack at the Heaton Park synagogue.

“On that awful day in October of last year, as our Jewish community celebrated Yom Kippur, two brave men – Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby – lost their lives, and three others were seriously injured.

“What happened that day must be fully understood. So, as requested by the coroner, I can today announce a public inquiry into the deaths of Mr Cravitz and Mr Daulby.

“This will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material that could not otherwise be fully heard in the coroner’s court.”

It comes after earlier this year a police chief said he was “deeply sorry” over missed opportunities to potentially uncover the plot to attack the synagogue.

The apology came after details emerged with the jailing of Al-Shamie’s friend and accomplice, Mohammad Bashir, 31, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in July at Manchester Crown Court for planning a separate terror attack with Al-Shamie on the UK Defence Academy at Shrivenham.

After the hearing, Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “It is factually the case that Al-Shamie had come to the notice of GMP in respect of two linked criminal allegations which did not relate to terrorist offences.

“These allegations resulted in his being arrested on the 13th February 2025 on suspicion of breaching a non-molestation order; and on the 21st September 2025 on suspicion of rape.

“At the time of his committing the attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue, Al-Shamie was on police bail.

“In conducting an internal review, it became apparent that GMP had seized Al-Shamie’s mobile devices, at the point of each arrest.

“The significance of the data contents of these devices was substantial in respect of evidencing an extremist mindset.

“Regrettably, I can confirm that the significance of the information stored on Al-Shamie’s devices was not realised as they had not been examined before the attack took place on the 2nd of October 2025.

“There can however, be little doubt that the information contained within these devices would have inspired further investigative action.

“It is clear that our not having reviewed the data available to us prior to the attack constitutes a missed opportunity.”

He added: “I am disappointed at the prospect of adding to the distress of all of those affected by the terrible events last October.

“For this, I am deeply sorry.

“It is my fervent hope and expectation that the continuing independent reviews and processes will be able to draw together all the available evidence such as to leave no question unanswered.”

Last month, Judge Alexia Durran, Chief Coroner of England and Wales, said she would write to the Home Secretary to recommend the inquests be converted into a public inquiry.

At an earlier hearing the same month, Home Office lawyers applied to withhold some information from MI5 being made public at a future inquest due to national security concerns.

Inquests have no mechanism to hold secret or private hearings, excluding press and public.