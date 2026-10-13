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Mahmood announces public inquiry into Manchester synagogue attack deaths

The Home Secretary says: ‘This will ensure that all evidence can be heard, including any sensitive national security material.’

October 13, 2026 07:47
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Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood speaks during day two of the Labour Party Conference at Liverpool Experience Campus on September 28, 2026 in Liverpool. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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A public inquiry will examine the deaths of Melvin Cravitz and Adrian Daulby, killed in the terror attack at Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue in October 2025, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced.

Cravitz, 66, died from multiple stab wounds and fellow worshipper Daulby, 53, was killed by a bullet fired by armed police as he blocked the synagogue doors when Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, tried to get in.

Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie was shot dead by police on October 2 last year while he carried out his terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in which the two worshippers were killed.

Adrian Daulby (left) and Melvin Cravitz - the victims of the Heaton Park attack (Photos: Greater Manchester Police)Adrian Daulby (left) and Melvin Cravitz - the victims of the Heaton Park attack (Photos: Greater Manchester Police)[Missing Credit]

Police had already seized his mobile phone containing details of his extremist mindset and terror-fixation, but did not analyse the contents until after he launched the attack.

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Topics:

Heaton Park Synagogue

Heaton park synagogue attack

Shabana Mahmood

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