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Luxury £12 million London apartment linked to Iranian ayatollah appears on Rightmove

Iran denies that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has links to two luxury London apartments

September 9, 2026 09:31
GettyImages-2283973937.jpg
A Iranian carries a portrait of Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images) /

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Iran has denied claims Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has links with two luxury apartments near the Israeli embassy in London, which are reported to be on sale for somewhere in the region of £30 million.

The Iranian Embassy in India has dismissed the reports first made in the Sunday Times, saying they are "completely baseless and lack any credible or reliable evidence."

India Today published a statement from the embassy saying: "Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, like his esteemed father, owns no property, neither outside Iran nor inside the country. The Iranian people are well aware of his simple and non-ostentatious lifestyle.”

The statement went on to say that such baseless claims were made with the objective of creating "a false image of his life and character" that held no credibility at all in the eyes of Iranians.

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Topics:

Iran

Mojtaba Khamenei

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