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Love Island will take no action against contestant despite complaint about incendiary Israel posts

One post by Jasmine Müller described Israel as a ‘colonial project’, another called on her followers to teach the young that the Jewish state is ‘Palestine’

July 23, 2026 13:35
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Jasmine Müller (Image: YouTube)

By

Mark Wood

2 min read
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Love Island producers have said they will take no action against high profile contestant Jasmine Gaziza Müller, despite a complaint about her incendiary Instagram posts including the claim Israel should not exist and that it is a “sh*t country”.

Advocacy group UK Lawyers For Israel has written to the broadcaster’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall over the material posted by Müller, who has 465,000 followers on the platform.

They said the material, posted between 2021 and 2024, included a graphic stating: “Educate the younger generation. Tell them its [sic] called Palestine not Israel.”

Other posts described Israel as a “colonial project” and “the entity”, while Müller referred to it as a “shit ‘country’” that was “unlawful in everything that it does”.

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