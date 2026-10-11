London-based coalition behind global anti-Israel protests urging activists to ‘shut down city squares’

A London-based coalition backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has helped coordinate hundreds of anti-Israel protests worldwide, distributing detailed instructions on how to disrupt public spaces, target government buildings and shape media coverage.

An investigation by Fox News Digital uncovered planning documents instructing activists to “shut down city squares”, “encircle government buildings” and “blockade complicit corporate hubs” during a global day of action on Saturday.

“This is not a symbolic march and not a routine protest,” one document declares.

At the centre of the campaign is the Global Alliance for Palestine, launched in London in July 2025 as a “truly international popular front for Palestinian liberation”.