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London-based coalition behind global anti-Israel protests urging activists to ‘shut down city squares’

Jeremy Corbyn is among the figures backing an international campaign that instructed demonstrators to ‘encircle government buildings’

October 11, 2026 11:26
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Anti-Israel demonstrators carry a cutout depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a rope around his neck alongside mock cardboard weapons and placards during a rally on October 09, 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Image: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A London-based coalition backed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has helped coordinate hundreds of anti-Israel protests worldwide, distributing detailed instructions on how to disrupt public spaces, target government buildings and shape media coverage.

An investigation by Fox News Digital uncovered planning documents instructing activists to “shut down city squares”, “encircle government buildings” and “blockade complicit corporate hubs” during a global day of action on Saturday.

“This is not a symbolic march and not a routine protest,” one document declares.

At the centre of the campaign is the Global Alliance for Palestine, launched in London in July 2025 as a “truly international popular front for Palestinian liberation”.

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Topics:

Anti-Israel protests

Jeremy Corbyn

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