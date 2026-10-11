London-based coalition behind global anti-Israel protests urging activists to ‘shut down city squares’

Its international steering committee includes Corbyn, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and Palestinian politician Mustafa Barghouti.
Fox News identified 179 participating organisations, while the coalition’s own interactive map listed 322 events across three days, from Friday to Sunday.
The documents reveal how organisers sought to coordinate protests across continents through standardised messaging, ready-made banners and social media campaigns.
Campaign materials distributed in seven languages included placards accusing Israel of “genocide”, alongside slogans such as “Israel Kills. The Media Justifies”.
Organisers were instructed to use language that was “disciplined, credible, urgent and impossible to ignore”.
The coalition also encouraged workplace and university walkouts, sit-ins, banner drops, street theatre and other disruptions intended to “interrupt business-as-usual”.
The campaign's stated aim was to return Israel's military campaign in Gaza to the international media agenda and “turn public outrage into collective leverage”.
Beyond street protests, organisers urged activists to lobby politicians using coordinated letters and briefing materials, demanding a comprehensive arms embargo, sanctions against Israel and the suspension of preferential trade agreements.
Among participating organisations was CodePink, the American anti-war group whose financial links to Shanghai-based businessman Neville Roy Singham have attracted scrutiny from US congressional investigators. The group has denied wrongdoing.
The London-founded alliance also called on participating organisations to issue local press releases and distribute ready-made social media material to ensure consistent messaging.
The campaign documents, obtained by Fox News, reveal the extent of the international coordination behind demonstrations presented locally as expressions of solidarity with Palestinians.