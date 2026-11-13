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Lewisham mosque handed Charity Commission warning over ‘inflammatory’ antizionist sermons

The south east London Islamic centre accused the regulator of being ‘overbearing’ and suggested it may challenge the decision

November 13, 2026 11:29
LIC.jpg
A general view of the Lewisham Islamic Centre on February 26, 2015 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

1 min read
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A south east London mosque has criticised the charities regulator as “overbearing” after it was handed an official warning for hosting “inflammatory, divisive” sermons.

The Charity Commission said Lewisham Islamic Centre must improve its handling of speakers and events hosted at its premises.

The charity, described on its website as a centre which “aspires to help shape the future of the wider Muslim community whilst also promoting community cohesion”, has suggested it might seek to take a legal challenge against the commission “in defence of religious freedom”.

The regulator made a finding of “misconduct and/or mismanagement” after complaints were made about sermons given at the mosque in recent years.

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Topics:

Charity Commission

Islam

Charities

Antizionism

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