Become a Member
UK

‘Less than 1%’ of Palestine Action demos met terror definition, group tells Supreme Court

The Jewish Leadership Council and the Community Security Trust say lifting the proscription of the group would “re-arm and revitalise a sinister and dangerous movement”

November 3, 2026 11:41
GettyImages-2227289348.jpg
The facade of the Supreme Court in central London. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Less than one per cent of Palestine Action’s direct action protests in a five-year period met the definition of terrorism, the Supreme Court is set to be told.

Group co-founder Huda Ammori is taking a legal battle against the Government’s decision to ban the group under anti-terrorism laws to the UK’s highest court in a bid to quash the proscription.

She previously challenged the then-home secretary Yvette Cooper’s 2025 decision to ban the group at the High Court, with three judges finding in February that it was unlawful.

But five Court of Appeal judges overturned the decision in June, finding the ban was lawful and a “justified and proportionate” interference with freedom of expression rights.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Palestine Action

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper