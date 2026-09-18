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Leeds Minister closes exhibition that commemorated ‘at least 18 known Hamas fighters’

The church was reported to police after displaying an artwork that allegedly memorialised terrorists

September 18, 2026 15:56
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The "Stitch The Names Together" tapestry (Image: Stitch The Names Together)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Leeds Minster has closed a Gaza memorial after receiving evidence suggesting it commemorated “at least 18 known Hamas fighters”.

The Stitch Their Names Together exhibition was due to run until Sunday, but the minster announced on Friday morning that it had closed with immediate effect.

The church has now been reported to the police, and the matter could be raised with the Charity Commission.

Leeds Minster, West Yorkshire (Image: Getty Images)Leeds Minster, West Yorkshire (Image: Getty Images)Getty Images/iStockphoto

It comes after the Jewish Representative Council of Leeds (JRC) presented the church – which is overseen by the Church of England – with evidence suggesting the tapestry included the names of at least 18 known Hamas fighters.

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Topics:

Leeds

Church of England

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