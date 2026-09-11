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Exclusive: Leeds Minster’s Gaza tapestry ‘likely’ to include Palestinian terrorists

The city’s Jewish Representative Council, which made the claim, said it made the Jewish community ‘anxious and angry’

September 11, 2026 16:16
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The "Stitch The Names Together" tapestry (Image: Stitch The Names Together)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Leeds Minster is likely to have included the names of Palestinian terrorists in a commemorative Gaza tapestry on display throughout the High Holy days, the city’s Jewish leadership body has alleged.

The tapestry, titled “Stitch The Names Together”, includes names of over 50,000 Gazans who died in the October 7 war and was created by Irish activist Mary Evers with the help of volunteers from pro-Palestine groups.

But the Jewish Representative Council (JRC) of Leeds has pointed out to the church - which is overseen by the Church of England - that at least 12 names stitched onto the tapestry were likely to be Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists.

Their ages and names – such as field platoon commander Karam Tayseer Mahmoud al-Jourani of the PIJ Eastern Battalion in Rafah, and artillery operative Muhammad Noman Fadl Hajji of the PIJ Gaza Brigade – precisely match death records released by the PIJ.

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