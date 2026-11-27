The motion, titled “Standing against antisemitism and supporting Norwich’s Jewish community”, was brought by Harper in response to the Green Party’s October conference motion.

Introducing her motion, the Labour group leader was heckled as she declared: “I am not Jewish, but I am an anti-racist, I am an anti-fascist, and I am a Zionist.”

She later told local press that she had heard someone call her a “Zio” during a pause in the meeting, alongside shouts of “scum” and “shame” from the public gallery.

Recalling her decision to quit Labour in 2018 during the antisemitism crisis under Jeremy Corbyn, Harper told the chamber: “I know from personal experience how difficult it can be to challenge your own political party, but our responsibility to communities we represent must come before party affiliation.”

Norwich City Council meeting on Tuesday [Missing Credit]

She urged councillors to uphold the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, adopted in full by Norwich City Council in 2018.

“That definition explicitly identifies denying Jewish people their right to self-determination a potential manifestation of antisemitism. Calls for the destruction of Israel must also be understood in that context,” she said.

But speaking in support of the Green amendments, Cllr Tom Butterworth accused Labour of bringing a debate about “Zionism and the policy of a foreign government”.

“Using antisemitism to bring points about Zionism into this chamber does a disservice to the Jewish community the motion claims to protect,” he said.

Butterworth accused Labour of “deploying motions like this up and down councils in our country” before he suggested the national party was being controlled by Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) and the Israeli embassy.

Citing a report in the Scottish publication The National, Butterworth claimed that 49 per cent of Andy Burnham’s government was affiliated with LFI, before referencing a 2017 report.

“In 2017, a Parliamentary officer for LFI called Mark Rubin [sic] was caught on camera speaking to an undercover reporter about the Israeli embassy. We work really closely together, said Michael Rubin, but a lot of it is behind the scenes.”

“This is the political context in which this motion arises,” Butterworth declared.

The Wensum ward councillor then invoked the biblical King Solomon, citing Proverbs – “He condemns double standards and so should we all” – before bringing up the Forde Report into the Labour Party.

Forde’s 2022 report found that the extent of antisemitism within Labour had not been overstated, but Butterworth claimed there was a “hierarchy of racism” in Labour and that “anti-black racism and Islamophobia were taken less seriously than antisemitism, and antisemitism was used as a political weapon. On that point, it seems little has changed.”

Fellow Green councillor Josh Worley-Smith said the amendments were intended to ensure the motion will make a difference, “rather than just act as political posturing”.

He claimed the Labour motion made the “fatal flaw of conflating Zionism as a political ideology, with Judaism, an ancient religion” before turning to the war in Gaza.

“Unicef reports that since 2023, more than 64,000 Palestinian children have reportedly been killed or injured by Israeli forces,” he said.

“There are significant numbers of Jewish people who are horrified by it and openly consider themselves antizionist,” the Thorpe Hamlet councillor went on.

Accusing Labour of conflating Zionism with Judaism, he urged councillors not to make “the mistake of creating a monolith out of the international Jewish population”.

Worley-Smith claimed Labour had used “antisemitism as a political football,” before accusing Labour of continuing to “fund and abet an ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people” while making “vapid and token gestures”.

Labour’s Cllr Mike Stonard took issue with Worley-Smith’s “absolutely outrageous” remark, which he asked the Green to withdraw, and warned that some comments in the debate were “bordering on conspiracy theories”.

Cllr Charlie Caine, who proposed the Green amendments, argued that the “historical implications” of Zionism had to be considered in the context of the Palestinian experience, citing the “disposition, expulsion, occupation and the devastation of Gaza”.

“A statement that does reassure some residents may – without sufficient qualification – leave other residents feeling that their experiences have been dismissed,” Caine said.

“I do recognise that some residents will be disappointed we haven’t affirmed that Zionism is inherently not racist,” they added, before claiming they had put “my own ideology to one side”.

Labour’s Cllr Emma Hamilton criticised the Green’s “narrow definition of Zionism”. She said there had been “quite a lot of genuine hurt from the Jewish community and allies in Norwich over that motion.”

As Hamilton spoke, a protester in the public gallery lifted a sign, which she attempted to wrestle back from a security guard.

Representatives of Norwich’s Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities were among those watching the debate. They were welcomed by council leader Lucy Galvin in her opening remarks as she affirmed the council’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.

Galvin and her administration had publicly distanced themselves from the national Green motion.

Nonetheless, she voted alongside her Green colleagues for the amendments that removed a passage which had warned that “describing all forms of Zionism as inherently racist risks contributing to misunderstanding and division within our communities”.

Instead, the motion which passed on Tuesday now states that “Jewish people hold diverse views on Zionism... and that nobody should be made to feel unsafe because of their perspectives.”

Also removed by the Greens was a stipulation that antisemitism training for councillors would be provided by the Antisemitism Policy Trust (APT) – this became “part of a broader anti-racism training initiative”.

Caine said this had been a procedural decision, and APT could still be selected as a provider for the training.

The national Green motion had already caused a rift within Norwich’s Green group, with councillor Bliss Wylie expelled after calling for Galvin’s resignation over her opposition to it.

Wylie, who now sits as an independent, told the chamber on Tuesday that Greens who disagreed with the “Zionism is racism” motion would be breaching the party’s code of conduct and constitution.

Wylie concluded their remarks to the chamber by declaring: “Free Palestine, I'm done.”

Following the debate, Harper raised a question about the council marking religious festivals.

She noted that there have been public messages to mark Muslim and Hindu festivals, but not Rosh Hashanah on Yom Kippur.

In response to Cllr Butterworth’s claims about him, Michael Rubin told the JC: “I have no idea who this guy is, but he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Perhaps if he and his Green colleagues spent more time focussing on Norwich rather than parroting conspiracy theories, they wouldn’t be collapsing in the polls.”