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Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of Palestine activists after 17-hour deliberation

Iain Evans, Hisham Alkhamesi, Hana Yun-Stevens and Frank Sherman were accused of criminal damage but claimed they were trying to ‘disarm’ an aerospace factory they said had links to Israel

June 18, 2026 16:35
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A general view of Birmingham Crown Court on October 17, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

1 min read

A jury has failed to reach any verdicts in the trial of four pro-Palestine protesters accused of causing criminal damage during what they claimed was an attempt to “disarm” an aerospace factory.

The trial of Iain Evans, Hisham Alkhamesi, Hana Yun-Stevens and Frank Sherman, also known as Bea Sherman, ended in a hung jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday after jurors had deliberated for 17 hours and seven minutes.

Jurors were discharged after indicating to the judge that there was no prospect of them reaching majority verdicts in the case, even if given further time.

The panel of seven women and five men first retired last week and had deliberated over four days.

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Court and Crime

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