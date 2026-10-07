Become a Member
UK

Iranian journalist allegedly targeted by Iranian spies claims family was harassed by IRGC

Kambiz Hosseini told a court that authorities in the Islamic Republic would take his parents to a police station with the aim of ‘pressuring him to go off air’

October 7, 2026 16:25
Copy of Woolwich.jpg
General view of Woolwich Crown Court on September 26, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

The family of an Iranian journalist allegedly targeted by Iranian spies was previously harassed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a court has heard.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, are on trial at Woolwich Crown Court charged with offences under the National Security Act.

Their alleged “subjects” included two journalists for London-based Persian broadcaster Iran International, Mojtaba Pourmohsen and Kambiz Hosseini, and a founding member of UK Lawyers for Israel, Jonathan Turner, the court was told.

In a written statement read to the court on Wednesday, Hosseini said he moved to the US in 2000 and was given his own show on Iran International in 2008.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Iran

IRGC

Court and Crime

Courts

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper