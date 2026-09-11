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JK Rowling’s agent Neil Blair leads fightback against the boycotters with new imprint to promote Jewish and Israeli books

The venture is a response to the post-October 7 chill experienced by some authors

September 11, 2026 12:50
Neil Blair GettyImages-2154214829.jpg
Neil Blair in New York 2024 (photo: Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter

2 min read
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JK Rowling’s agent Neil Blair is spearheading a literary fightback against the wave of post-October 7 censorship with the launch of a new international publishing venture to promote Jewish and Israeli authors.

The JW3 trustee has founded High Line Publishing Studio, which will work across New York and London with two inaugural imprints, Odessa Books and Antidote Books.

High Line’s advisory board includes well-known figures such as Dan Senor, co-author of the book on Israel’s entrepreneurial spirt, Start-Up Nation, and Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series.

Odessa Books, which is named after the Ukrainian city which was a centre of Jewish intellectual life pre-Second World War and is led by executive publisher Jacky Klein, will provide a home for Jewish and Israeli writing.

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Topics:

Books

Antizionism

Boycotts

Censorship

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