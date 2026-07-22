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‘Committed jihadist’ pal of Heaton Park knifeman ‘plotted MoD terror attack’

A court heard that Mohammed Bashir conducted reconnaissance of a UK defence installation with Jihad al-Shamie, who later carried out the Manchester atrocity

July 22, 2026 17:27
Bashir.jpg
Undated handout photo of Mohammad Bashir issued by Greater Manchester Police (GMP)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

3 min read
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A “long-standing, committed jihadist” conspired with the man who would go on to launch a terror assault on Heaton Park Synagogue to commit a terror attack on a British defence base, a court has heard.

Mohammed Bashir, 31, drove on a 10-hour round trip to conduct hostile reconnaissance at the UK Defence Academy in Shrivenham, Swindon, on August 14 last year, accompanied by future knifeman Jihad al-Shamie, 35, before they deliberately disposed of their mobile phones.

Less than two months later, al-Shamie was shot dead by police on October 2 while he carried out his terrorist attack in Manchester, in which two Jewish men were killed.

Following the attack, WhatsApp messages and voice note exchanges between the pair were uncovered when police analysed two phones seized from al-Shamie when he was arrested in February 2025 over an alleged breach of a non-molestation order, and in September 2025 when he was held on suspicion of rape, Manchester Crown Court heard.

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Topics:

Court and Crime

Courts

Defence

Heaton park synagogue attack

Heaton Park Synagogue

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