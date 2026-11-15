Jewish students hiding faith in university applications, according to new survey

Some Jewish students are removing references to their identity, Hebrew language skills and involvement in Jewish organisations from their university applications for fear it could damage their chances of securing a place, according to a new survey.
Parents Against Antisemitism (PAA) found that 96 per cent of the 160 Jewish parents polled were concerned about antisemitism or hostility towards Jewish students when helping their children choose where to study.
Nearly eight in ten (79 per cent) said antisemitism was among their three most important considerations when selecting a university, while 42 per cent said they would rule out an otherwise suitable institution if it had a significant problem with antisemitism.
One parent said their daughter had decided not to mention that she spoke Hebrew or had completed a Jewish leadership programme on her UCAS application.
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