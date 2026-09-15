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Jewish pupils hiding their identity as hatred spreads through schools, parents warn

Parents Against Antisemitism has received more than one hundred reports involving children from nursery to sixth form

September 15, 2026 11:03
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Children in class in a stock image (Getty)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Jewish teenagers are concealing their identity at school because they fear being targeted by antisemitic classmates, a volunteer group supporting Jewish families has warned.

Parents Against Antisemitism (PAA) has received more than 110 submissions describing alleged Jew-hate and intolerance in British schools since it was established at the beginning of 2026.

The volunteer-led organisation says the reports could affect hundreds of children, ranging from nursery pupils to sixth-formers.

One case involved a 15-year-old Jewish girl who told classmates that she was Turkish because she was frightened of revealing her identity. She would return home and cry, telling her parents she wish she was not born Jewish.

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Topics:

Antisemitism

Antisemitism in schools

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