In a separate passage, he argued that the Catholic Church should enjoy supremacy over the state and that other religions were not entitled to equal treatment.

He also rejected “equal rights between Catholicism and Judaism”, claiming that Satan sought to “spread confusion through the false notion of ‘antisemitism’”, a term, he claimed, was used against those defending Christ.

He went on to state that race-hatred was “wrong”, but the denial of equal rights between Catholicism and Judaism was “right”.

Vittorio Cuneo-Flood writing in the Catholic newsletter The Recusant, August 2024 [Missing Credit]

The articles were published almost two years before Cuneo-Flood stood as Reform UK’s candidate in Carfax and Jericho in the May 2026 Oxford City Council elections.

The Recusant is associated with the SSPX Resistance (Society of Saint Pius X), a breakaway traditionalist Catholic movement opposed to modernising reforms within the Church. Figures associated with the wider movement have included Holocaust denier Bishop Richard Williamson.

Cuneo-Flood has also attracted attention in his role at Oxford Reform for the society’s decision to host speakers including Reform MP Andrew Rosindell and Lucy White, an activist with Restore.

Cuneo-Flood said he wanted to represent a “wide array of views on the right”, adding that Oxford needed a platform for conversations he claimed had previously been “repressed by our elite”.

The society has separately announced an event on November 17 at Oriel College with academic Nathan Cofnas, who has previously described himself as a “race realist” and made controversial claims about race and representation.

Cuneo-Flood has been approached for comment.