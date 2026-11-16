The president of Oxford University’s Reform Society claimed the “Jewish Nation” works with Satan, dismissed antisemitism as a “false notion” and promoted the writings of a notorious antisemite as “essential” reading.
Vittorio Cuneo-Flood, a fourth-year Classics undergraduate who this year became president of the society founded for student supporters of Nigel Farage’s party, made the remarks in articles for the ultra-traditional Catholic magazine The Recusant in 2024.
One article, Fr Fahey: The Kingship of Christ and Organised Naturalism, Cuneo-Flood praised the work of the titular Irish priest, a well-known antisemite, and described his book as “essential” reading.
Introducing his argument, Cuneo-Flood wrote that Christians faced a battle against the “enemies of Christ in society”, identifying these enemies as “invisible, in Satan and his demons” and “organised, in Freemasonry and the Jewish nation”.
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