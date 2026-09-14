More than 50 communal groups, including Board and JLC, sign declaration that Zionism is ‘part of Jewish identity’

Jewish organisations from around the world signed the J50 Declaration on Zionism and Antisemitism in Jerusalem on Thursday, which states unequivocally that “Zionism is part of Jewish identity”.

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organisations, chaired the J50 Forum gathering, saying that the declaration “affirms Zionism as the national movement of the Jewish people and the expression of our right to self-determination in our ancient homeland, Israel”.

The document calls for antizionism “to be recognised and confronted when it is used to marginalise, exclude, or discriminate against Jews”.

It further states: “Antizionism, as manifested today through efforts to deny the Jewish people their right to self-determination, or demand that Jews renounce Zionism as the price of acceptance in political, academic, professional, or cultural life, is antisemitic.”