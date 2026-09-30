Jewish businessman appointed as sheriff to Lord Mayor of City of London

He has also played a role in celebrating the historic Jewish presence in the City, nominating Rabbi Shalom Morris of Bevis Marks Synagogue for the Freedom of the City of London.

“The City does two things at once,” Levene said at his investiture. “It embraces what is new and protects what we have. That balance, between innovation and the rule of law, is what I hope to bring to the role.”

Educated at City of London School and the University of Manchester, Levene began his career at Bain & Company before moving into entrepreneurship.

He helped establish the juice-bar business Crussh and later became a founder of gambling site Flutter.com, which merged with Betfair in 2001.

“I have spent my career founding and backing businesses and as sheriff, I want to put that experience to work for the City: championing the Square Mile as a global home for financial services in general and for fintech and AI in particular, and opening doors for the next generation of founders,” he said.

Levene will be based at the Central Criminal Court, better known as the Old Bailey and will promote the importance of the English rule of law to businesses, schools, diplomats, charities and the City’s historic Livery Companies.

“It will be an honour to support His Majesty's Judges at the Old Bailey, and to serve the Lord Mayor and the Livery,” Leven added.

His appointment also comes as the City prepares for a change at its ceremonial centre.

Masojada was elected the 698th lord mayor on 29 September and will formally take office at Guildhall on 13 November, succeeding Dame Susan Langley, the first woman to hold the title of lady mayor.

Masojada, a former Hiscox chief executive and former Sheriff, has said his mayoralty will focus on connecting talent and capital with opportunity and promoting Britain’s financial and professional services sector internationally.

Levene will spend the coming year supporting a new Lord Mayor while pursuing his own agenda of innovation, entrepreneurship and the rule of law.