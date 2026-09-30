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Jewish businessman appointed as sheriff to Lord Mayor of City of London

Tim Levene is a long-standing member of the City Jewish Network and nominated Bevis Marks’ Rabbi Shalom Morris for the Freedom of the City award

September 30, 2026 13:52
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Tim Leven (CL) and Prem Goyal (CR) after being sworn in as sheriffs of the City of London (X/CityofLondon)

By

Hayley Cregor

1 min read
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A Jewish businessman has been appointed sheriff of the City of London, effectively a deputy to the Square Mile’s lord mayor.

Tim Levene, who represents the Bridge and Bridge Without ward as an Alderman, took office alongside fellow Sheriff Alderman Prem Goyal following their election at Guildhall.

The role will see him work closely with the new lord mayor, former Sheriff Bronek Masojada, to support judges at the Old Bailey and promote the City’s financial and professional services sector.

Levene has long been involved in the City Jewish Network, which brings together Jewish people working across the Square Mile, and recently joined members of the group in marking Rosh Hashanah.

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Topics:

City of London

Business

economy

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