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I’ve started wearing a Magen David, Lord Grade reveals

Former Ofcom boss and son of Jewish showbiz dynasty recalls the stars he helped book, and how Elvis secured a Vegas residency

September 3, 2026 17:30
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Queen Elizabeth and then Chairman of ITV Michael Grade at the opening of the new entrance to Pinewood Film Studios, November 2007 ( STEVE REIGATE/AFP via Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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Lord Grade has revealed to the JC that he has been begun wearing a Magen David necklace.

The decision was prompted by what he calls the “problems in the Middle East”.

He said: “I’m not bling, but two years ago, I said to my wife, if you’re looking to buy me a present, I think it’s time I wore a Star of David, which I do now.”

He pulls the chain from beneath his shirt, revealing a smart, medium-sized silver pendant.

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