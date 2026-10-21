Exclusive: Israeli players will be allowed to enter lawn bowls world championship despite Green councillor’s ban demand

The CEO of World Bowls has said there is no “requirement that would prevent eligible Israeli athletes [from attending]” after a Green councillor called for Israel to be banned from attending the World Bowls Tournament in Leamington Spa.
The statement to the JC came after Councillor Rebecca Davidson, the cabinet member for equality, diversity and inclusion on Warwick District Council, urged ministers to prevent Israeli competitors’ involvement in July’s tournament.
Israel is one of 27 qualifying nations due to be competing.
Davidson wrote six letters to Matt Weston, Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, in which she said: “We do not want to see an Israeli flag flown in our town whilst children are being murdered every day by the Israeli government. Please speak up on this issue. Your weight as an MP might help the organisers take action.”
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