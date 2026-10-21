Exclusive: Israeli players will be allowed to enter lawn bowls world championship despite Green councillor’s ban demand

In a video posted to social media, she said: “I am once again publicly asking that you write to [Andy Burnham] and demand that the UK Government ban any countries that are committing crimes against humanity or genocide from competing in international sporting events or cultural events that take place in the UK.”

She alleged that a representative from UK Sport made it “abundantly clear” they had no intention to ban Israel.

The JC understands that UK Sport does not have the authority to ban the Israeli athletes from the event.

Davidson also said that she has spoken to organisers of the tournament and demanded that, if Israelis is allowed to enter, they play in neutral colours similarly to Russian or Belarusian athletes at the Olympics.

But Neil Dalrymple, CEO of World Bowls, told the JC: “World Bowls are committed to ensuring that international bowls competitions are conducted in accordance with the applicable rules, regulations and eligibility requirements governing the sport.

“Decisions concerning the eligibility of nations and athletes to participate, including the use of national flags, colours or neutral status, are not made on the basis of political representations to an event organiser or host authority.

“Any such decision would need to reflect the applicable sporting regulations and any binding requirements of the relevant governing or governmental authorities.

“At this time, we are not aware of any requirement that would prevent eligible Israeli athletes from competing under the conditions ordinarily applicable to their participation.”