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Green councillor calls for Israel ban at lawn bowls championship in Leamington Spa

Local cabinet member Rebecca Davidson has written to her local MP insisting: ‘We do not want to see an Israeli flag flown in our town’

October 20, 2026 17:17
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Green councillor Rebecca Davidson (X/SubversiveForce)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A Green councillor in Warwick has called on the government to ban Israel from competing in UK sporting events, ahead of the 2027 World Bowls Championship in Leamington Spa.

A total of 27 nations have qualified to take part in the championship, which is set to take place next July, with Israel among the field.

However, in a video posted this week, Rebecca Davidson, the cabinet member for equality, diversity and inclusion on Warwick District Council, urged ministers to prevent Israeli competitors’ involvement.

Davidson said that she has written to Matt Weston, the Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington, six times to request that he press the government to “ban Israel from competing in any sporting or cultural events that take place in our country while they continue to commit a genocide against Palestinian people”.

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