Two Iranians convicted of spying for Tehran on dissident journalists and pro-Israel lawyer in the UK

The prosecution said Sepahvand intended to physically carry out a “violent attack” against at least one of the targets, while Farhad Javadi Manesh, who was also convicted of engaging in conduct likely to assist Iran’s intelligence service, assisted in planning.

They were found guilty on Thursday after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

Sepahvand lent forward and held his head in his hands when they were found guilty on Thursday after a trial at Woolwich Crown Court.

Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, was cleared of the same charge after jurors deliberated for 19 hours and nine minutes.

Manesh and Noori were acquitted of engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that serious violence against a person in the UK would be committed by others.

Frank Ferguson, chief Crown prosecutor of the CPS’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “This was a calculated operation to spy on those critical of the Iranian regime.

“Sepahvand and Manesh were promised rewards to send intelligence back to contacts in Iran, and Sepahvand himself was willing to go beyond surveillance to commit serious violence against their targets.

“Thankfully, the defendants were stopped before any attack could take place.

“Cases like this show Iranian intelligence’s willingness to use proxies to target the regime’s critics abroad.

“The CPS is alive to these ever-evolving threats and, through our work with Counter Terrorism Policing, stands ready to prosecute any hostile actors who might try and jeopardise our country’s security.”

During the trial, Sepahvand claimed he was threatened into conducting surveillance against his will.

But prosecutors described this as an “entirely bogus claim” and told jurors he did it to get paid and have a theft conviction in Iran “fixed”.

In a voice note read to the court during the trial, Sepahvand told an associate he will “finish off” a target if he is paid £150,000.

Sepahvand described being threatened into acting against targets, recalling one warning: “If you don’t do it they will hit you and your family” – with jurors previously told the term “hit” could also mean to stab.

He also made reference to the Iranian authorities’ ability to send police to his mother’s house in Iran.

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said they believed Sepahvand would likely have carried out any attack with a low-sophistication weapon, such as a knife.

This is the fourth prosecution of individuals who have targeted employees of Iran International or their place of work in London.

Other prosecutions include the jailing of two men for stabbing Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati outside his home in Wimbledon, south London, in March 2024, and the imprisonment of a man for spying on Iran International before a “planned attack” on British soil in February 2023.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, told the Press Association: “We know that Iran has a desire to project threat here into the UK.

“We have seen an increase in the threat from some foreign states, Iran included, and a desire to reach in and conduct sabotage and espionage activity here in the UK.

“That continues to grow, but we continue to put all of our resources towards this to focus on ensuring that we prevent those who want to conduct that activity from doing so, and that we bring those who intend to do it to justice where we can.”

Evans said the increase in interest from Iran – which is at war with the United States and which has been involved in conflict with Israel – comes amid “huge instability internationally”.

Sepahvand and Manesh will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on December 17.