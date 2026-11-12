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Two Iranians convicted of spying for Tehran on dissident journalists and pro-Israel lawyer in the UK

One of the men, Mostafa Sepahvand, intended to carry out ‘violent attacks’ against at least one of the ‘subjects’

November 12, 2026 11:32
Web side by side (2).jpg
Handout photos of Mostafa Sepahvand (L) and Farhad Manesh (R) (Counter Terrorism Policing London/Press Association)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Two Iranian men have been found guilty of engaging in conduct likely to assist Iran’s intelligence service.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, carried out surveillance and reconnaissance between August 2024 and March last year in a bid to inflict violence on “subjects” in the UK.

These “subjects” included journalists for London-based Persian broadcaster Iran International, Mojtaba Pourmohsen and Kambiz Hosseini, and Jonathan Turner, a founding member of UK-lawyers for Israel.

The defendants were accused of visiting addresses linked to their targets, taking photos and videos, and using platforms such as ChatGPT to research them online.

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Iran

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