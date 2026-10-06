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Iranian men ‘spied on journalists and pro-Israel lawyer’ in plan to commit violence, court hears

The defendants accept they carried out surveillance, but one claims he was forced to do so, while the other two insist they were unaware that they were doing so for the benefit of the regime

October 6, 2026 11:50
Woolwich.jpg
General view of Woolwich Crown Court on September 26, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

JC Reporter,

Press Association

2 min read
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Three alleged Iranian spies carried out surveillance and reconnaissance to target journalists in the UK as part of a plan to commit “serious violence”, a court has heard.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, face trial at Woolwich Crown Court charged with offences under the National Security Act.

Their “subjects” included journalists for London-based Persian broadcaster Iran International as well as a founding member of UK Lawyers for Israel, Jonathan Turner, the court was told.

The defendants are said to have visited addresses linked to their targets, taken photos and videos, and used platforms like ChatGPT to research them online between August 2024 and March last year.

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Topics:

Iran

Courts

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