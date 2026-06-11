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Could England face Iran at the 2026 World Cup?

There is a complicated and unlikely route which would see the two world powers face off in the knockout stages

June 11, 2026 16:07
GettyImages-1433306251.jpg
(photo: Muhammad Farhad via Getty)

By

Ben Conway

2 min read

With geopolitical tensions simmering in the buildup to this summer’s World Cup, many countries will be thinking about how they might end up facing Iran, who are currently embroiled in a war with the US-Israel alliance.

It is highly unlikely, but not impossible that England could meet Iran in the latter stages of the tournament, once the knockout phase has begun.

Iran are in group G and England are in group L, and there are no round of 32 ties which pit teams from those two groups against one another.

The earliest that they could meet is in the round of 16 – which would be a remarkable feat for an Iranian team that has never progressed beyond the group stage in any of their six prior appearances at the World Cup.

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Topics:

World Cup 2026

World Cup

Sport

Football

USA

Iran

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