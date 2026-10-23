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Holocaust fiction is critical, ‘Tattooist of Auschwitz’ author Heather Morris tells JC event

In a discussion with Rob Rinder, the novelist said storytelling had a vital role to play in the fight against antisemitism

October 23, 2026 12:23
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Rob Rinder speaking to Heather Morris at a JC event in North London on 21/10/26 (Image: JC)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The Tattooist of Auschwitz author Heather Morris insisted on the importance of fiction in educating the world about the Holocaust at a JC event in London on Wednesday.

Speaking to TV personality and JC columnist Rob Rinder, the New Zealand-born novelist said that storytelling had a critical role to play in the fight against antisemitism. 

Morris, who is not Jewish, said: “People aren’t going to relate to the number six million. A Jewish man in NYC pondered on what six million could look like... so he started collecting paperclips...

“Six million paperclips... meant nothing, but one paperclip did.”

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Topics:

Holocaust

JC event

Tattooist of Auschwitz

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