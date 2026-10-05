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How I wrote The Tattooist of Auschwitz and other Holocaust stories

Ahead of a talk for the JC, Heather Morris tells John Jeffay about her new work of historical fiction based on an amazing true story

October 5, 2026 14:19
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Historical fiction: Heather Morris

By

John Jeffay

5 min read
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It was only after I finished The Piano Teacher of Montparnasse that I realised something most other readers would already have known. That the characters were real.

The publishers had emailed me an advance copy of Heather Morris’s new novel as a PDF, without the benefit of either the front or back cover. So I never saw the all-important line: “Inspired by real events and people.”

I thought I had been reading fiction. Knowing that these people had actually lived through what I’d just read made it all the more powerful. That was the first surprise.

The second came in the author’s notes at the end of the book, about how Morris found the story. Or, more accurately, how the story found her, following the extraordinary success of her debut novel, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

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Topics:

shoah

Holocaust

historical fiction

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