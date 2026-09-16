Become a Member
UK

‘Heil Hitler’ and swastika graffiti sprayed in Elstree field

The antisemitic daubings, being investigated by police, were reported on Friday as the local community prepared for Rosh Hashanah

September 16, 2026 17:35
Image 16-09-2026 at 16.07.png
Elstree & Borehamwood Synagogue. (credit-Google Street View)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Police are investigating after ‘Heil Hitler’ and swastikas were sprayed in a field in Elstree along with other offensive graffiti.

The antisemitic daubings were found on Friday, hours before the local community began Rosh Hashanah celebrations.

‘Heil Hitler’ and swastikas were painted in black on grass and more swastikas were sprayed on a bin.

A racist slur and a homophobic slur were also left at the site near Sullivan Way.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Antisemitism

swastika

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper