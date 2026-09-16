‘Heil Hitler’ and swastika graffiti sprayed in Elstree field

Hertfordshire Constabulary said arrangements had been made for the graffiti to be removed, and that the incident was being investigated, the Watford Observer reported.

It comes after police increased patrols around Jewish communities and synagogues in Hertfordshire during the High Holy Days.

Hertsmere First councillors described the graffiti as “grotesque” and said they “utterly condemn these cowardly hate-filled acts”.

The councillors said they had contacted both Hertfordshire Constabulary and Hertsmere Borough Council and thanked both organisations for their “swift responses”.

A separate swastika was recently daubed on a bridge near Aycliffe Road in Borehamwood. It was removed earlier this week.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said additional funding announced in July had enabled increased policing, with uniformed, plain-clothes and armed officers being deployed at key locations and synagogues.

Assistant Chief Constable Jon Simpson said: “We are committed to keeping the Jewish community safe during this key religious festival and we welcomed the additional funding that was granted in July. “We know the Jewish community are feeling vulnerable and we are taking our commitment seriously.”

He added: “A combination of uniformed, plain-clothes and armed patrols will be stepped up across the High Holy Days. We are also continuing to work closely with the Community Security Trust, the charity which protects British Jews from antisemitism and terrorism.”

A Community Security Trust spokesperson (CST) said: “The High Holy Days always require extensive security planning and preparation, and this year is no exception.

“CST has worked closely with Hertfordshire Constabulary to ensure that robust security measures are in place. We are grateful for their ongoing commitment to protecting the Jewish community and helping people attend synagogue and celebrate the festivals safely.”

The police response comes days after a 19-year-old man was charged over allegedly making a Nazi salute outside Borehamwood & Elstree Synagogue.

Kamil Mach has been charged with a racially or religiously aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

He allegedly gave a Nazi salute as worshippers left the synagogue on May 9.

He is due to appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

Inspector Rachael Robertson, of the Hertsmere Neighbourhood Policing Team, said following the charge: “Antisemitism has no place here in Hertsmere or the wider county.

“We want all communities to feel safe and incidents like this will always be taken extremely seriously.

“We know that the Jewish community are feeling particularly vulnerable at the moment and we are regularly meeting with Jewish faith leaders to see how we can best support them.

“New funding has been received from the government to help us with this and there’ll be increased patrols across the upcoming high holy days.”

In his statement ahead of Rosh Hashanah, Assistant Chief Constable Jon Simpson referred to the synagogue case, saying: “This is why our work to protect the Jewish community is so important, and we will continue protecting all communities across Hertfordshire from hate.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said anyone who sees anything that does not feel right should report it to police.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary.